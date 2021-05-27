Cancel
Carrington, ND

Weather Forecast For Carrington

Carrington Digest
 5 days ago

CARRINGTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qj4NR_0aDF281F00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 51 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Carrington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

