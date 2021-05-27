Weather Forecast For Carrington
CARRINGTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 51 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.