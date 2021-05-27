Weather Forecast For Carrington

CARRINGTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 51 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 26 mph



