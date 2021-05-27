Cancel
Lame Deer, MT

Lame Deer Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lame Deer Voice
 5 days ago

LAME DEER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aDF278W00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lame Deer Voice

Lame Deer, MT
ABOUT

With Lame Deer Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

