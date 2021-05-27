Lame Deer Weather Forecast
LAME DEER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
