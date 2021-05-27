Henry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HENRY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 16 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 17 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



