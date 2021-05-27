Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry, IL

Henry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Henry Voice
Henry Voice
 5 days ago

HENRY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqgcX_0aDF25N400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Henry Voice

Henry Voice

Henry, IL
6
Followers
49
Post
297
Views
ABOUT

With Henry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henry, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Henry, ILPosted by
Henry Voice

Henry forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Henry: Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Henry, ILPosted by
Henry Voice

Get weather-ready — Henry’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Henry: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;