Canaan, CT

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

 5 days ago

(CANAAN, CT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canaan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aDF21qA00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while rain during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 54 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Canaan, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
