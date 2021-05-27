Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seagraves, TX

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Seagraves Bulletin
Seagraves Bulletin
 5 days ago

(SEAGRAVES, TX) A sunny Thursday is here for Seagraves, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seagraves:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aDF1xP400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seagraves Bulletin

Seagraves Bulletin

Seagraves, TX
4
Followers
42
Post
157
Views
ABOUT

With Seagraves Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seagraves, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Snacks#Picnic#Experimentation#Covid 19 Restrictions#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Thunderstorms#Advice#Health Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Markham, ILPosted by
Markham (IL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(MARKHAM, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Markham. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Camilla, GAPosted by
Camilla (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(CAMILLA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Camilla. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bowman, NDPosted by
Bowman Voice

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(BOWMAN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bowman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Madison, FLPosted by
Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(MADISON, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.