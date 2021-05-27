Forsyth Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORSYTH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- 6 to 17 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
