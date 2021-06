Residential property prices across the UK grew at the fastest pace in March since just before the financial crisis hit in 2007, official figures show. With purchasers rushing to take advantage of the government’s stamp duty holiday, the average price of a home in the UK increased by 10.2% in the year to March, up from 9.2% in February. This is the highest annual growth rate the UK has seen since August 2007, said the ONS.