Doing almost as much with much less: A Case Study in Biomedical Named Entity Recognition

towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the outset of any new R&D project, I look to match the most appropriate solution to the problem at hand. While there are some very exciting large models available, one of my biggest concerns is bringing the solution into production without compromising on the outcomes I’d like to support. A question I had recently was if a simple string-matching method — coupled with some simple optimizations — could compete with a supervised model on a biomedical Named Entity Recognition (NER) task. I have put these two methods in a head-to-head test.

