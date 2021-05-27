Big Timber Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BIG TIMBER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 38 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
