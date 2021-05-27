Cancel
Russellville, MO

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Russellville

Russellville Digest
 5 days ago

(RUSSELLVILLE, MO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Russellville Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Russellville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0aDF1Vsq00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Russellville, MO
