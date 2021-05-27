Cancel
Chamberlain, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Chamberlain

Chamberlain News Alert
Chamberlain News Alert
 5 days ago

CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aDF1U0700

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night

    • High 50 °F, low 38 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

