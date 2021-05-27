4-Day Weather Forecast For Chamberlain
CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
