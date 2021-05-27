4-Day Weather Forecast For Chamberlain

CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night High 50 °F, low 38 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 61 °F, low 44 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 64 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight Chance Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



