Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holyoke, CO

Holyoke Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Holyoke News Flash
Holyoke News Flash
 5 days ago

HOLYOKE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aDF1SEf00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night

    • High 71 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke, CO
1
Followers
44
Post
187
Views
ABOUT

With Holyoke News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holyoke, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Slight Chance Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Holyoke, COPosted by
Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Holyoke: Sunday, May 16: Areas of fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Holyoke, COPosted by
Holyoke News Flash

Get weather-ready — Holyoke’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Holyoke: Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
EnvironmentPosted by
Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Holyoke: Monday, May 10: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 11: Rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Logan County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Phillips, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 16:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Phillips; Washington The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Southeastern Logan County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Phillips County in northeastern Colorado * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 428 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St Petersburg, or 20 miles southeast of Sterling, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lone Star and St Petersburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Logan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan, Phillips, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Phillips; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN PHILLIPS COUNTIES At 441 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lone Star, or 21 miles north of Yuma, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lone Star and St Petersburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH