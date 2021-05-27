Cancel
Kellogg, ID

Kellogg Daily Weather Forecast

Kellogg News Flash
 5 days ago

KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aDF1Owz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then rain showers likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kellogg, ID
