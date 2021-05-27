Kellogg Daily Weather Forecast
KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then rain showers likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
