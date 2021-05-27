How A Kenyan Activist is Mobilizing Communities Around 'A Serene World'

The 620-mile Tana River is Kenya’s longest and most important waterway. It provides half of the country’s electricity through hydroelectric power and 80 percent of the water for the nation’s capital, Nairobi. It is also a hub for major economic activities such as livestock farming, fishing, and agriculture. The subsistence of an estimated 240,000 Kenyans—mostly belonging to Pokomo, Orma, and Wardei communities, who live in the Tana River Delta—is linked to the availability of water in the delta wetland. The Tana is also home to a variety of colorful birds, such as the African fish eagle, the yellow-billed stork (also called the wood stork), the gray heron, and the Hadada ibis, which is native to sub-Saharan Africa. And the delta provides an important habitat for megafauna such as elephants and buffalo, who find refuge from poachers there.