Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Met Police officers apologise in court after being charged over murder scene photos

By Sam Clark
inews.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Metropolitan Police officers have said they are “sorry beyond measure” while appearing in court over allegations they took photographs of a double murder scene and shared them on WhatsApp. PC Deniz Jaffer, 47, and PC Jamie Lewis, 32, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with misconduct in a public...

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Metropolitan Police#Uk#Criminal Court#London Police#Trial Court#Court Hearing#Police Misconduct#The Old Bailey#The Met S North East#Inappropriate Photographs#Formal Pleas#Public Office#Sisters Nicole Smallman#North West London#Friends#Pc Jamie Lewis#Blackheath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
U.K.
Related
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
newschain

Officer charged over two deaths during police pursuit

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged over the deaths of a child actor and his aunt, after a car crash that killed them both in south-east London. Police constable Edward Welch faces four charges involving dangerous driving after Makayah McDermott, 10, and Rozanne Cooper, 34, were killed in a police chase almost five years ago.
Violent CrimesBBC

Domestic abuse: Swansea man jailed for murdering partner

A man has been jailed for life for battering his partner to death in a "ferocious and merciless" attack. Jonathan Campbell, 37, subjected mum Helen Bannister to "years of terror" before beating her at their home in Swansea on 1 December last year. The 48-year-old mother-of-two died of brain injuries...
Charlotte, NCqcitymetro.com

After Saturday homicide, police charge 2 with murder

Two men are in jail charged with first-degree murder following the kiling of a 41-year-old man in northeast Charlotte on Saturday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the men were arrested in connection with the death of Ray Marese Garlins. The police found Garlins dead outside a home in the 1700...
Violent Crimesupr.org

Daybells Appear In Court To Face Murder Charges

Chad a Lori Daybell appeared in court on Wednesday in southeastern Idaho to answer charges related to the murder of Lori’s children, Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan, according to reports from the Deseret News. The remains of the children were found nearly a year ago and the couple has been...
Laurel County, KYsomerset106.com

Man Rams Police Cruiser Charged With Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Lieut. Chris Edwards along with other detectives and deputies arrested four people this week while searching for 49-year-old Stacy Savage, a non-compliant sex offender. When police found Savage driving a car on Blackwater Church Road, they tried to pull him over. Deputies say Savage took off steering his car into the path of one of the cruisers, hitting the car and disabling it. Savage was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment and failure to comply with sex offender registration. Three passengers in Savage’s car, 30-year-old Christina Cassise, 43-year-old Tracie Johnson and 23-year-old Staci Savage were all found with drugs and drug paraphernalia, so they are facing charges as well. They were all lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
El Centro, CAkxoradio.com

EC Police Officer Back In Court

(Alejandra Hurtado faces a retrial)....She had been found not guilty on a list of charges. However, not on all the charges she was facing. A mistrial was declared on the charges of false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon. The District Attorney's office decided there would be a retrial on those charges. This week it was agreed a pretrial would be continued and a jury trial would be set on July 8 at the El Centro Court.
Washington StateJanesville Gazette

Tacoma officers charged in death of Manuel Ellis make bail after court appearance

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis bailed out of jail Friday following their first appearance in Superior Court. The Washington state attorney general's office charged 38-year-old Matthew J. Collins and 35-year-old Christopher Shane Burbank with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Timothy Eugene Rankine, 32, was charged with first-degree manslaughter.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Former Memphis police officer indicted on murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer accused of killing a man in the back of his squad car and disposing the body has been indicted on first-degree murder charges. 29-year-old Patric Ferguson was also indicted on kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. According to the district attorney’s...
Dobbs Ferry, NYtheexaminernews.com

Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Stabbing Police Sergeant

A Dobbs Ferry resident is facing murder charges after he stabbed a law enforcement official in the head last week. Matthew V. Burke, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder of a police officer and second-degree attempted murder, both class A felonies, and attempted aggravated assaulted upon a police officer, a B felony. Burke is also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.