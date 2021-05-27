Cancel
Tracy, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Tracy

Tracy Journal
TRACY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aDF1GtB00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tracy Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

