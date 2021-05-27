Daily Weather Forecast For Tracy

TRACY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers during night High 50 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 57 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



