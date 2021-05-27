Daily Weather Forecast For Tracy
TRACY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 50 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.