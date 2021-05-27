Cancel
Big Prizes: CVS throws in tropical trips, Superbowl tickets in vaccine push

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. pharmacy chain CVS is helping President Joe Biden’s push to get 70% of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 by Independence Day, promising customers prizes ranging from tropical cruises to a trip to Superbowl LVI if they get shots. The move by CVS, which has over 9,600 pharmacies across...

