Kemmerer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
