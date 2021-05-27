Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kemmerer, WY

Kemmerer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kemmerer Today
Kemmerer Today
 5 days ago

KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aDF169A00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kemmerer Today

Kemmerer Today

Kemmerer, WY
1
Followers
38
Post
254
Views
ABOUT

With Kemmerer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kemmerer, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Wy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kemmerer, WYPosted by
Kemmerer Today

Kemmerer is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(KEMMERER, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kemmerer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wyoming Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Sweetwater County Wyoming Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Lincoln County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: South Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 915 PM MDT At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Fossil Butte National Monument, or 14 miles west of Kemmerer, moving north at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Fossil Butte National Monument around 910 PM MDT.
Kemmerer, WYPosted by
Kemmerer Today

Kemmerer’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kemmerer: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 15: Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...
Lincoln County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges Snow returns to the Eastern Slopes of the Wind River Mountains today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Light to moderate snow. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible, with the highest amounts above 9000 feet. * WHERE...Salt and Wyoming Range. * WHEN...Through tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mountain passes could become slick and snow covered, mainly after sunset.