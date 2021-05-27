Cancel
Calais, ME

Calais Daily Weather Forecast

Calais Dispatch
 5 days ago

CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aDF14Ni00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance light rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Calais Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

