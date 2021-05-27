Calais Daily Weather Forecast

CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance light rain during night High 62 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



