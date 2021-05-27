Calais Daily Weather Forecast
CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance light rain during night
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
