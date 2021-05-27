Thursday rain in Lisbon: Ideas to make the most of it

(LISBON, ND) Thursday is set to be rainy in Lisbon, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lisbon:

Thursday, May 27 Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then widespread frost during night High 51 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 21 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.