Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lisbon, ND

Thursday rain in Lisbon: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Lisbon Today
Lisbon Today
 5 days ago

(LISBON, ND) Thursday is set to be rainy in Lisbon, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lisbon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aDF11jX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then widespread frost during night

    • High 51 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lisbon Today

Lisbon Today

Lisbon, ND
2
Followers
45
Post
230
Views
ABOUT

With Lisbon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Weather Data#Night Time#Sunbreak#Rain Thursday#Rain Showers#Slight Chance Rain#Nearby Hikes#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Nws Data#Theater#Forums#Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Lisbon, NDPosted by
Lisbon Today

Lisbon Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lisbon: Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Lisbon, NDPosted by
Lisbon Today

Lisbon forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lisbon: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Lisbon, NDPosted by
Lisbon Today

Your 4-day outlook for Lisbon weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lisbon: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill AREAS OF FOG ACROSS SOUTHEAST ND Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across parts of southeast ND. The fog is highly variable and shallow, with rapid changes from a quarter mile or less visibility near the ground to clear.Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog has been slowly lifting with daytime heating and is expected to improve by 11 AM.
EnvironmentPosted by
Lisbon Today

Get weather-ready — Lisbon’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lisbon: Monday, May 10: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 11: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;
Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota...Fire Weather Zones 001...002 003...004...005...006...007...008...009...013...014...015 016... 017...022...023...024...027...028...029...030...031 032 and 040. In North Dakota...Fire Weather Zones 006...007 008...014... 015...016...024...026...027...028...029...030 038...039...049... 052...053 and 054. * TIMING...Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.