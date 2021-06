A reader compares and contrasts Microsoft and Sony’s attitudes to backwards compatibility and how important the issue has become. It’s been often said, and quite correctly, that Sony didn’t win the last generation, but Microsoft lost it. Xbox started off in the worst way possible and never recovered. In fact, for most of the time it didn’t seem as if they were even trying. Some people thought they must be saving up new games to launch with the Xbox Series X but no, they had nothing and they still have nothing – except a lot of newly-paid-for developers and vague promises about future games.