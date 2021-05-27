Cancel
Mcgregor, MN

Mcgregor Weather Forecast

Mcgregor Daily
Mcgregor Daily
 5 days ago

MCGREGOR, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aDF0vfp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 47 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mcgregor, MN
