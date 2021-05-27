Mcgregor Weather Forecast
MCGREGOR, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 47 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 60 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
