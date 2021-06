SANTA CRUZ — Santa Cruz County barely missed the yellow tier once again. Santa Cruz County’s new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 residents kept it above the “minimal” level once again, just as it did when even county officials said they hoped to shift into the yellow tier a few weeks ago. Approximately 2.1 daily new cases per day per 100,000 were recorded in the last seven-day period; the metric needed to be fewer than two daily new cases.