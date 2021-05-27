DAR honors Good Citizens and American History Committee essay contest winners

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Battle of Elizabethtown Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is delighted to announce student winners of the 2021 DAR Good Citizens and American History Committee essay contests.

East Bladen High School selected senior Lily Lin, daughter of Dong Lin and Jin En Chen to receive the prestigious 2021 DAR Good Citizen award. Lin, accompanied by her mother, was introduced to the chapter and presented a certificate, lapel pin and a copy of the American’s Creed. She will also receive a check for $100.

The DAR Good Citizen selection criteria is based on one who excels in demonstrating outstanding service, patriotism, leadership and dependability in home, school and community. In addition to outstanding character traits, Lin is an honors student who served as chief marshal her junior year, and works in her family-owned business while being dually enrolled in Bladen Community College where she has earned two associate degrees.

Lin excelled in athletics, having played soccer, tennis and basketball (captain of the latter two) throughout high school. She has received high praise from teachers, coaches, administrators and fellow students. In addition to academic and athletic excellence, Lin has been a volunteer in church and community activities while serving as a member and officer in a plethora of school-related extra-curricular clubs and activities.

The honoree stated that she values relationships she has established as her most rewarding experiences. Lin will attend N.C. State University in the fall where she plans to pursue a degree in Biomedical Engineering.

The topic for this year’s American History Essay Contest, the Boston Massacre, was selected by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in observance of the 250th anniversary of that event which was a leading cause of the American Revolution. Middle school student essays were written in the first person, requiring the writers to describe what they saw, its impact on them and on the country.

Chapter essay winners, all students from Clarkton School of Discovery are: Greer Pope, daughter of Phillip and Samantha Pope; Rebecca Johnson, daughter of Dwayne and Rebecca Johnson; and Aiden Hargrove, son of Kelly Hargrove-Runion.

Following recognition and presentation of certificates by DAR Good Citizens and American History Committees Chairwoman Terry Smith, winners and guests were served refreshments by the hostess committee, chaired by Sandra Cain, in the fellowship hall of Wesley’s Chapel Church where the event took place. Dining tables featured lovely sample textile artwork created by Jane Ross, a member of Wesley’s Chapel and a past chapter regent.

Vice Regent Susie Wilkes called the meeting to order and presented a short program about the significance and role of early American textile arts.

The chapter thanks all educators who participate annually in DAR contests as well as all student participants and congratulates chapter winners.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. More than 1 million women have joined the DAR since it was founded.

