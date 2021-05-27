Cancel
Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Take advantage of Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Lac Du Flambeau

Lac Du Flambeau Post
 5 days ago

(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Lac Du Flambeau, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lac Du Flambeau:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od9iU_0aDF0pNT00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 47 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

