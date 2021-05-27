Take advantage of Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Lac Du Flambeau

(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Lac Du Flambeau, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lac Du Flambeau:

Thursday, May 27 Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night High 47 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 57 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



