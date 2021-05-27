Cloudy forecast for Enterprise — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(ENTERPRISE, OR.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Enterprise:
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while areas of frost during night
- High 60 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.