Enterprise, OR

Cloudy forecast for Enterprise — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Enterprise Today
Enterprise Today
 5 days ago

(ENTERPRISE, OR.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Enterprise:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aDF0kD400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while areas of frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Enterprise, OR
With Enterprise Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

