Cloudy forecast for Enterprise — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(ENTERPRISE, OR.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Enterprise:

Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while areas of frost during night High 60 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



