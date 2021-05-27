Cancel
Watch: decades of dust removed from air conditioning ducts

By Rob Beschizza
Boing Boing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this footage, we see tubes of dust pulled out from air-conditioning ducts like giant playdoh snakes: "there was too much to vacuum, so I reached in there and pulled it out with my hands." Come for the dust tube, stay for The Whiskers. Duct Heroes is an Illinois-based air...

boingboing.net
