Clarendon, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Clarendon

Clarendon Today
Clarendon Today
 5 days ago

CLARENDON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aDF0bGX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clarendon, TX
With Clarendon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Clarendon, TX
Clarendon Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CLARENDON, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Clarendon Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Donley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Donley The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 813 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Clarendon, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. * Locations impacted include Clarendon, Howardwick, Lelia Lake and Greenbelt Lake. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Donley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Donley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DONLEY COUNTY At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Clarendon, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Clarendon and Lelia Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Donley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Donley The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Donley County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 908 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Donley County Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Armstrong County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hemphill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Palo Duro Canyon; Randall; Roberts; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WHEELER...ARMSTRONG SOUTHEASTERN RANDALL...CARSON...SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON...GRAY WESTERN COLLINGSWORTH...SOUTHERN ROBERTS...SOUTHERN HEMPHILL AND DONLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles northwest of Codman to 6 miles southeast of Lefors to 13 miles east of Wayside. Movement was east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pampa, Panhandle, Clarendon, Shamrock, Claude, Miami, Briscoe, Wheeler, White Deer, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Skellytown, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Wayside, Twitty and Goodnight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Armstrong County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Donley, Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Armstrong; Donley; Palo Duro Canyon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ARMSTRONG AND CENTRAL DONLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles north of Wayside, or 18 miles southwest of Claude, moving east at 45 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clarendon, Howardwick, Lelia Lake, Wayside, Greenbelt Lake and Goodnight.
Armstrong County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Donley, Gray, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Donley; Gray; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Kingsmill to 5 miles east of Claude to 7 miles east of Palo Duro Canyon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Panhandle, Clarendon, Claude, White Deer, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Howardwick, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Wayside, Goodnight, Alanreed and Greenbelt Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH