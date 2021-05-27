4-Day Weather Forecast For Clarendon
CLARENDON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.