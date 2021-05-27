Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

IN BRIEF: Equiniti agrees to GBP673 million offer from Siris

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

Equiniti Group PLC - London-based financial administration outsourcer - Agrees to be taken over by New York-based technology-focused private equity firm Siris Capital Group LLC in a deal worth GBP673 million. Siris offers 180 pence per Equiniti share for the acquisition, which is a 56% premium to the closing price of 116 pence per Equiniti share on February 8, the day before initial press speculation of a potential bid for Equiniti. Further details of the scheme will be set out in an update to be "published as soon as practicable". "The Equiniti board believes that the offer from Siris represents an attractive and certain value in cash today for Equiniti's shareholders, reflecting the strength of Equiniti's high quality business and its future prospects in a still uncertain environment," says Equiniti Chair Philip Yea.

www.lse.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Administration#Share Price#Stock Price#Closing Price#Siris Capital Group Llc#Equiniti Share#Shareholders#Cash Today#Initial Press Speculation#Copyright#Equiniti Agrees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessaustinnews.net

iMetal Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Equity Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has closed an initial tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of units (each, a 'Unit') and FT shares (each, a 'FT Share'). In connection with the closing of this tranche of the Private Placement the Company issued 7,700,000 Units at an issue price of $0.10 per Unit and 577,000 FT Shares at an issue price of $0.13 per FT Share for aggregate gross process of $845,010.00.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Artisanal Spirits to list with GBP78 million market cap

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is lifting a ban on travelers arriving from 11 countries that it imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Saudi state news agency said on Saturday, but will still require quarantine procedures.Traveler... Today 11:42. OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - Hungarian budget carrier...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Zinc Media wins nearly GBP2 million of new businesses

Zinc Media Group PLC - UK-based TV and multimedia content producer - Wins a further GBP1.9 million of new commissions for 2021, since its last update on April 23. Zinc says GBP1.4 million comes from the recommission of two returning series and a one-off documentary, and the remainder from Tern TV and the new Zinc Communicate combined.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Legal & General to redeem GBP300 million 2041 notes

Legal & General Group PLC - London-based provider of investment management, life assurance and pension services - Plans to redeem GBP300.0 million in 10% fixed rate subordinated notes due 2041. Listing of the notes on the London Main Market will be cancelled on or soon after July 23. Current stock...
Business104.1 WIKY

Vectura agrees 958 million stg takeover by The Carlyle Group

LONDON (Reuters) – Vectura Group, a British pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled medicines, said on Wednesday it had agreed a 958 million pound ($1.36 billion) takeover by global investment firm The Carlyle Group. ($1 = 0.7067 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Vonovia to make agreed $22 billion takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Europe’s largest residential property group Vonovia SE said it agreed to take over its closest German rival Deutsche Wohnen for about 18 billion euros ($22 billion) to better shoulder future investments in heat insulation. Under the agreed deal, Vonovia will pay 52 euros per share and Deutsche Wohnen...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Essar Oil UK agrees $850 million in financing for Stanlow

Essar Oil UK has obtained more than $850 million in financing to replace a former credit facility and access additional capital, it said on Friday. The funding includes bilateral arrangements with many of the refiner's key customers on enhanced payment terms and other long-term financing, linked primarily to crude supply, the company said.
Economylitigationfinancejournal.com

Morgans Agrees to $5.5 Million Settlement Payout

One of the largest wealth management entities in Australia, Morgans, has agreed to settle its lawsuit with clients. The issues allegedly stemmed from one Brisbane-adjacent branch of the company that repeatedly caused concern for compliance officers.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$11.61 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce sales of $11.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $11.52 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Food & DrinksLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Domino's Pizza completes sale GBP14 million of Iceland arm

Domino's Pizza Group PLC - Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire-based pizza delivery master franchiser - Completes sale of entire stake in Pizza Pizza or "Domino's Iceland". In March, Domino's said it had agreed to sell its Icelandic operations, including 23 stores, for GBP13.7 million in cash. At this time, the company said that proceeds from the sale would initially be used to reduce its debt. The purchaser, PPH, is an investment vehicle owned by a consortium including Eyja fjarfestingafelag III, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eyja fjarfestingafelag.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Singapore Exchange Appoints a New Head of Global Sales and Origination

Singapore Exchange (SGX), today announced that it has appointed Pol de Win as Senior Managing Director, Head of Global Sales and Origination (GSO). According to an official press release, the appointment of Win will take effect from 1 July 2021. He will succeed Chew Sutat, current head of GSO at SGX. Sutat spent more than fourteen years at the Singapore Exchange.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$17.75 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post sales of $17.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $18.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $19.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Amazon agrees to buy MGM in move to widen its entertainment offerings

Amazon will buy MGM parent MGM Holdings from its investment-group owners, paying $8.45 billion to put the historic studio of "Rocky," "The Pink Panther" and James Bond in the hands of the retailing giant. The move aims to bring much-needed assets to both sides. Like many recent Hollywood entrants, Amazon...
SoccerPosted by
IBTimes

Inter Milan Agree Multi-million Euro Loan With US Investment Firm

Inter Milan's Chinese owners Suning have completed a financing transaction worth 275 million euros ($336 million) with US investment firm Oaktree Capital, according to reports in Italy on Thursday. Inter released a statement through Italian news agency ANSA confirming the cash injection designed to get the club through their current...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to announce $121.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.60 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

U.S. payments startup Marqeta eyes over $12 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Payments startup Marqeta Inc is aiming for a valuation of more than $12 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), capitalizing on a boom in online shopping and food-delivery transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company plans to sell about 45.4 million shares priced at between $20.00...
Businessthelogic.co

‘Super-aggressive’ investor Tiger Global roars into Canadian tech market amid megadeal rush

Amid a flood of big financing rounds for Canadian tech firms this year, a set of three in recent weeks signals the arrival of one of the world’s most aggressive tech investors. New York-based Tiger Global Management, which has made a spate of rapid, big-money investments in private tech companies, is now doing deals in Canada, bringing to the country a disruptive strategy that has roiled Silicon Valley venture capitalists.