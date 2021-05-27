Cancel
Oblong, IL

Oblong Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 5 days ago

OBLONG, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

