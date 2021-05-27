Oblong Daily Weather Forecast
OBLONG, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
