Oblong Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-18 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 00:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 115 AM EDT /1215 AM CDT/. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois White River at Elliston. Wabash River at Montezuma and Terre Haute. .Minor flooding is expected on the Wabash and White Rivers starting by late tomorrow. Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches fell across central Indiana since last night. This has allowed flooding to reoccur along the rivers. An additional half to one inch of rain is expected through midweek. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * From Tuesday evening to late Saturday night. * At 11:30 AM CDT Monday /12:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.7 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks.