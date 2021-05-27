Olivia Scott Welch Finally Gets Her Scream Queen Moment
Olivia Scott Welch always dreamed of being chased down the halls of a dark hospital by a masked killer out for blood. As a lover of horror movies and books ever since she was a kid, Welch hoped one day she’d get to live out her own scream queen fantasy. And with her upcoming projects including Amazon’s YA-adaptation Panic and the Netflix interconnected-horror trilogy Fear Street, Welch manifested what most people would consider a nightmare—but to her, it’s a dream come true.www.wmagazine.com