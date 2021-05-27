Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, MO

A rainy Thursday in Memphis — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Memphis Dispatch
Memphis Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MEMPHIS, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Memphis Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Memphis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDnwT_0aDF08wp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Memphis Dispatch

Memphis Dispatch

Memphis, MO
14
Followers
46
Post
117
Views
ABOUT

With Memphis Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Time#Break Time#Fun Time#Outdoor Activities#Mo Rrb#Memphis Thursday#Rain Thursday#Retirement Savings#The Sun#Things#Attractions#Money#Nws Data#Bookkeeping#Drippy Day#Finances#Liftoff#Cloud#Household Tasks#Student Loan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Memphis, MOPosted by
Memphis Dispatch

Memphis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Memphis: Tuesday, June 1: Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Memphis, MOPosted by
Memphis Dispatch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Memphis

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Memphis: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Memphis, MOPosted by
Memphis Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Memphis’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Memphis: Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 16: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Memphis, MOPosted by
Memphis Dispatch

Memphis forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Memphis: Wednesday, May 12: Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Chance Rain Showers; Saturday, May 15: Chance Rain Showers;
Memphis, MOPosted by
Memphis Dispatch

Memphis is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(MEMPHIS, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Memphis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Memphis Dispatch

Forecast: The next 4 days in Memphis

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Memphis: Sunday, May 9: Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;