Facebook Dark Mode: How To Fix Facebook Dark Mode Option Not Showing, Enable Dark Mode on Facebook In Android, iOS platforms

By Kritika Kumari
getindianews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is one of the most used app or platform which has millions of users across the world. Through this platform, people can connect with each other even though they are far away from each other. It is a good source of communication as well. The platform brings new and advanced features to it every time with its upgrade version. Facebook Dark Mode is one of those features which allows the theme of the app turn to be dark. Likewise, the app has many features that are liked by its users. As per the reports, the users are facing some problems with this feature.

