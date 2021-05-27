Weather Forecast For Republic
REPUBLIC, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance light rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 65 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
