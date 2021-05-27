Cancel
Eden, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eden

Eden Voice
 5 days ago

EDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aDF05Ie00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

