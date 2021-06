Despite HPAI Outbreaks, Global Broiler Meat Production and Trade Forecast to Rise in 2017. The 2016/171 winter season has seen numerous outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) across the globe with cases occurring in Asia, Africa, Europe, Russia, and the United States. Although these outbreaks will constrain expansion, global broiler meat production is forecast up 1 percent to 89.5 million tons in 2017. Production gains in Brazil, the United States, EU, and India will more than offset a decline in China. Demand for low-cost animal protein remains robust and many key importing countries are increasingly using regionalization, therefore limiting HPAI trade restrictions.