The PS5 may only come with 667GB of usable storage, but Sony’s SSD compression technology is helping it go a lot further than some people may have thought. PlayStation 5 lead architect Mark Cerny spoke about the tech known as Kraken during his Road to PS5 event in 2020, which promised to help reduce game file sizes. While the majority of that talk may have gone over the average consumer's head, we’re now seeing the benefits of Kraken in action – and the results are pretty impressive.