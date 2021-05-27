Sun forecast for Petersburg — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(PETERSBURG, AK) A sunny Thursday is here for Petersburg, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Petersburg:
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Light Rain Likely
- High 52 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.