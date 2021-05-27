Cancel
Business

Moncler CEO: I don’t see consolidation in Italian fashion market

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – The chief executive of Moncler said on Thursday that he did not expect consolidation in the Italian fashion market due to a deep history of family ownership of companies, but indicated that he was not constrained by this culture. In a European luxury goods industry dominated by...

Remo Ruffini
