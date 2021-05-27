Cancel
Kimball, NE

Weather Forecast For Kimball

Kimball Times
 5 days ago

KIMBALL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec4d8_0aDEzpS800

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kimball Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

