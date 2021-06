Russia has remained uneasy as NATO has increased patrol flights over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea. Moscow has seen those waters as its own, and that was made clear on Thursday when the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet scrambled a fighter aircraft from its air defense quick reaction forces for the second straight day. During the recent sortie, a MiG-31 interceptor/fighter was sent to intercept a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion maritime patrol plane.