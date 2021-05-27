Cancel
Au Gres, MI

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Au Gres News Watch
Au Gres News Watch
 5 days ago

(AU GRES, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Au Gres Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Au Gres:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDEzgkp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 41 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 49 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Au Gres, MI
