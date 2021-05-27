Joe Walsh Says Radio Show Canceled in Purge of ‘Anti-Trump Conservative Voice’
Former congressman Joe Walsh announced late Wednesday that his radio show has been canceled by a boss he described as a “big Trumper.”. “Some bad news. Looks like I’ve lost my radio show. The network is run by a big Trumper, and he’s wanted to boot me for awhile. Looks like it finally happened,” tweeted the former Tea Party conservative who has recently amended some of his views and been on a little media blitz to apologize for past comments on Islam, affirm Black Lives Matter and slam his conservative media peers for spreading “disinformation.”www.thewrap.com