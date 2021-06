Ice hockey's global governing body on Tuesday protested against Latvia's decision to put up the Belarusian opposition's flag at this year's world championship in Riga, stressing that it was an apolitical sports organisation. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) "does not agree with the actions taken yesterday by the mayor of Riga and the Latvian foreign minister to use the flag of a participating country in the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship for a political message," the Swiss-based governing body said in a statement.