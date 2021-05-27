Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plains, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Plains

Posted by 
Plains Dispatch
Plains Dispatch
 5 days ago

PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aDEzVzi00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Plains Dispatch

Plains Dispatch

Plains, MT
4
Followers
44
Post
374
Views
ABOUT

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plains, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Mt#Light Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Plains, MTPosted by
Plains Dispatch

Jump on Plains’s rainy forecast today

(PLAINS, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Plains Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Plains, MTPosted by
Plains Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Plains’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Plains: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night;
Flathead County, MTweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FLATHEAD LAKE * WHAT...Waves 1 to 3 feet with west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected on Flathead Lake. * WHERE...Flathead/Mission Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Plains, MTPosted by
Plains Dispatch

Plains’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Plains: Wednesday, May 12: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;