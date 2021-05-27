Ganado Daily Weather Forecast
GANADO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
