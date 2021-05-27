Cancel
Ganado, TX

Ganado Daily Weather Forecast

Ganado Dispatch
 5 days ago

GANADO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfDZN_0aDEzSLX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ganado Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

