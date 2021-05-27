Ganado Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 08:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 345 AM CDT. Target Area: Jackson; Wharton The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas West Mustang Creek near Ganado affecting Wharton and Jackson Counties. For the West Mustang Creek...including Ganado...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for the West Mustang Creek near Ganado. * From this evening to Tuesday morning. * At 2:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.9 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 20.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins as water reaches the bottom concrete of the Highway 59 bridge. Secondary roads near the river are inundated and closed and livestock in the floodplain are threatened. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 08/29/2017.