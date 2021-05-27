Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hatch, NM

Hatch Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hatch Updates
Hatch Updates
 5 days ago

HATCH, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aDEzKWx00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 17 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 61 °F
    • 8 to 17 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • 6 to 18 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hatch Updates

Hatch Updates

Hatch, NM
8
Followers
56
Post
876
Views
ABOUT

With Hatch Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hatch, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Hatch Weather Forecast#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hatch, NMPosted by
Hatch Updates

Monday sun alert in Hatch — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HATCH, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hatch. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hatch, NMPosted by
Hatch Updates

Take advantage of Monday sun in Hatch

(HATCH, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hatch. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hatch, NMPosted by
Hatch Updates

Get weather-ready — Hatch’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hatch: Thursday, May 13: Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;