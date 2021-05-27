Weather Forecast For Duchesne
DUCHESNE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
