Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duchesne, UT

Weather Forecast For Duchesne

Posted by 
Duchesne Bulletin
Duchesne Bulletin
 5 days ago

DUCHESNE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aDEzF7K00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Duchesne Bulletin

Duchesne Bulletin

Duchesne, UT
9
Followers
46
Post
261
Views
ABOUT

With Duchesne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duchesne, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Nws Data#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Duchesne, UTPosted by
Duchesne Bulletin

Tuesday sun alert in Duchesne — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DUCHESNE, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Duchesne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Duchesne, UTPosted by
Duchesne Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Duchesne’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Duchesne: Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Duchesne County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm is capable of producing a significant amount of hail. Hail may accumulate on area roads resulting in dangerous travel conditions. Target Area: Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WASATCH AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 154 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Francis, or 9 miles northeast of Heber City...moving west at 10 mph. Penny to nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Park City, Heber City, Heber, Kamas, Francis, Daniel, Wasatch Mountain State Park, Samak, Timber Lakes, Midway, Charleston, Deer Creek State Park, Woodland, Hailstone and Jordanelle Reservoir. This includes the following highways US Route 40 between mile markers 8 and 20. Utah Route 35 between mile markers 0 and 7. Mirror Lake Highway between mile markers 2 and 6.