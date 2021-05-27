Drama As Soldiers Prevent EFCC Operatives From Taking Over NSA Director’s House

The establishment of the Constitutional Court (hereinafter referred to as “ConCourt” or “Court”) by the constitutional amendments of 2016 brought a lot of expectations and hope among Zambians. Despite this frenzy, many knew little or nothing about the history and rationale of Constitutional Courts. Bluntly put, we copied and adopted the South African model without adapting it to the Zambian situation. Since the court’s judgment in the election petition between Hakainde Hichilema and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba v Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Inonge Mutukwa Wina, the court has faced anger, attacks and backlash from some quarters of the public. The latest barrage of attacks follows the Court’s decisions in among others: Bill 10 case, eligibility case (or cases) and the Grade 12 judgment. The judiciary is not immune from checks and balances and criticism but we have to draw a line between judicial attacks and scrutiny. People may disagree with a decision of the court but we must remember not to degenerate institutions of justice. We must learn to criticise but not to attack and insult judges who rule against us.