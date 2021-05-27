Daily Weather Forecast For Frankfort

FRANKFORT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night High 56 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 56 °F, low 43 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 60 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



