Daily Weather Forecast For Frankfort
FRANKFORT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
