Frankfort, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Frankfort

Frankfort Journal
 5 days ago

FRANKFORT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aDEz5NJ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Frankfort, MI
With Frankfort Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

